Living in the Mad River Valley has phenomenal benefits, year-round! We paid attention to the strict COVID-19 structure and have thankfully come out strong. We cannot ignore nor forget the horrendous death toll it took throughout the world and the United States as well as within our Vermont communities. When Tropical Storm Irene hit The Valley and surrounding towns in August, 2011, we all rallied to protect and rebuild the damages and hardships around town. It seems like yesterday we were covered in the dry, powdery mud, cleaning up along Bridge Street. Seeing the damage in Rochester soon after was a sad reminder how quickly things can change.