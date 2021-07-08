TXFEB coalition urges Governor Abbott to take additional action on energy pricing
AUSTIN, Texas – A statewide energy coalition, Texans for Fair Energy Billing (TXFEB), formed to advocate on behalf of consumers after February’s historic freeze, warns that more needs to be done to protect Texas consumers from rising energy prices. The coalition’s concerns follow Governor Greg Abbott’s letter instructing the Public Utility Commission of Texas to take steps to reform the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid.www.crossroadstoday.com
