BilionAir Carter mixes different cultures on "GOOD GOOD" [Video]
LA-raised rapper BilionAir Carter sure knows how to have fun on his new release titled "GOOD GOOD." The Spanish guitar and salsa-driven upbeat track is an anthemic summer jam that aims to unite Black and Brown communities and break down the walls of hate. Carter's performance is energetic and vibrant and he sure has a very fun-loving demeanor as displayed on the party cut. His flows are fiery and melody-driven as well to augment the mass appeal of the song.earmilk.com
