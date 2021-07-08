Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Shohei Ohtani favored to win 2021 Home Run Derby

By Lucy Burdge
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 14 days ago

The halfway point of this MLB season is here already, with the league and its fans gearing up for the All-Star Break. And the betting odds are out for who will win the spectacle that is the Home Run Derby.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

31K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Hideki Matsui
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Homer
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Matt Olson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Home Run Derby#Japanese#The Texas Rangers#Oakland A#Weei#Lucilleburdge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBKGUN 9

MLB Home Run Derby Competitor Shares $150K Winnings With Team Staff

Nicknamed “Sho-time,” Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohtani is a fan favorite. The two-way superstar is a pitcher and a designated hitter, routinely smacking home runs out of Major League Baseball ball fields. In June, the 27-year-old was recognized as the American League’s “Player of the Month.” And he entered the MLB’s All-Star Weekend this July 9-13 on a streak, leading the league in home runs.
Worldnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Japan will be watching as Twins' Kenta Maeda faces Angels' Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins open up a four-game series on Thursday night in Minneapolis in a matchup of struggling teams that occupy fourth place in their divisions. Not exactly big news ... unless you live in Japan. That's because the series opener features Minnesota right-hander Kenta Maeda...
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

Fantasy Players Should Be Able To Manage Shohei Ohtani Like Joe Maddon

Welcome to Ohtani Week: a celebration of, well, Shohei Ohtani. There’s been no player more fascinating or exhilarating since Ohtani graced our shores in 2018. Over time, the initial curiosity and excitement surrounding MLB’s first true two-way player in a century morphed into something more: Pure, uncut awe derived a superstar breaking barriers previously thought unreachable. All week, we’ll be talking about the most lovable—and possibly most talented—man in baseball. So throw on your Angels cap, grab your laptop charger, and dig in.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Ryan Zimmerman has a solution for Angels' Shohei Ohtani conundrum

Ryan Zimmerman has never seen a player like Angels superstar Shoehei Ohtani in his 17-year career. Because nobody has. Not since Babe Ruth — the most hallowed name in the sport — regularly made starts for the Boston Red Sox in 1919, over a century ago, has somebody taken to the game by storm on both fronts with such dominance.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Slugging lefty, possible Yankees trade target, is hottest hitter in MLB

With four weeks until the MLB non-waiver trade deadline, general managers would be wise to heed the old investment adage: buy low, sell high. For the Texas Rangers, the value of slugging lefty outfielder Joey Gallo may never be higher than it is right now. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

10 MLB star players most likely to be traded at 2021 deadline, ranked

Major League Baseball’s non-waiver July 30 trade deadline is fast approaching. MLB teams are determining whether they want to ‘sell’ off their star talent in order to acquire young, future assets or ‘buy’ premier talent to contend for a championship this season. According to reports, the slumping Chicago Cubs are...
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the most disappointing team in baseball relative to preseason expectations after they came one win away from reaching the World Series a year ago. They are three games under .500 with a 38-41 record, but in a wide-open NL East, they are only 4.5...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Max Muncy, Justin Turner React To Boos At 2021 MLB All-Star Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers had five selections to the 2021 MLB All-Star Game and they were accompanied at Coors Field by manager Dave Roberts and his coaching staff. While the 2021 MLB All-Stars were friendly with one another, the Dodgers drew the ire of fans in attendance. Walker Buehler, Chris...
MLBespn960sanangelo.com

Rangers Manager Basically Confirmed Joey Gallo is Getting Traded

The Texas Rangers are a bad baseball team. Nearly 100 games into the season the Rangers are well on their way to 100 losses. This poor season comes a year after the team had the second-worst record in baseball in the COVID-19 plagued season of 2020. The first week after...
MLBThe Day

Red Sox-Blue Jays game is rained out in Buffalo

The Red Sox had their game with the Toronto Blue Jays postponed on Tuesday night due to thunderstorms in Buffalo, the temporary home of the Jays. With the Toronto Blue Jays postponed on Tuesday night due to thunderstorms in Buffalo, the temporary home of the Jays. It'll be made up...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Ex-Boston Red Sox Mookie Betts, David Price ‘talk about ’18 World Series all the time’ with Dodgers teammates, Justin Turner says

DENVER — Mookie Betts and David Price frequently reminisce with their Los Angeles Dodgers teammates about the 2018 World Series. Betts and Price helped the Boston Red Sox beat the Dodgers in five games. Approximately 15 months later, Boston traded Betts and Price to Los Angeles for Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong.

Comments / 0

Community Policy