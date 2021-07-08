Chris Janson spotlights young fan with high-energy harmonica duet

Davido, Young Thug, and Chris Brown take it back to school in the vibrant new visuals for their song, “Shopping Spree.”. Directed by Des Grey, Davido acts as the jock of the production as the Afro-beat sensation tries to impress his crush through the school hallways. The Black Greek fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi can be seen strolling in the background as Davido promises the young woman that only she could change his ways. The scene then shifts to Young Thug, who is fittingly playing an art student painting his lover a self-portrait. Matching Davido’s rhythmic intro, Thug follows suit and hums to his girl about how she could be the one for him.