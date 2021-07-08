Cancel
Pandemic causing longer veterinary office wait times

By Tierra Carpenter
WISH-TV
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne recurring headline over this past year has been the challenges of getting into veterinary offices for appointments. Many veterinary clinics are quoting 2-3 weeks before normal appointments are available and emergency rooms are routinely seeing 6,8 or even 12-hour wait times. Tom Dock of Noah’s Animal Hospitals joined us today to explain what happened to increase these wait times and the best way you can deal with them. Here’s more from him:

