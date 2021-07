(WHTM) The era of the space shuttle came to an end ten years ago, when Atlantis rolled to a stop on the runway at Kennedy Spaceport on July 21, 2011. In the thirty years since the first launch on April 12, 1981, the space shuttle fleet flew many different types of missions. It carted up the pieces that were assembled into the International Space Station, launched satellites, retrieved satellites, and serviced satellites-including the Hubble Space Telescope. All told, the program ran 135 missions.