Disney+ drops first trailer for Marvel’s ‘What If…?’

By Pamela Gocobachi
hypable.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first trailer for Marvel’s What If …? animated series is here, and it invites viewers to broaden their minds and embrace the idea of infinite possibilities. On Thursday (July 8), Disney+ unveiled the first teaser trailer for Marvel’s What If…?. The series, which marks Marvel Studios’ first ever animated...

TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Quietly Recasts Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in New Project

The Marvel Universe continues to grow. With new films and what seems like an endless amount of upcoming television series, Marvel Studios really are putting their money where their mouth is and giving fans what they want. This week alone sees the continuation of Kate Herron’s and Michael Waldron’s Loki, the release of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021), and also the first look at the studios’ ambitious new animated project.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Marvel fans concerned as Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and other MCU characters are recast in new show

Marvel fans have been surprised to learn that a selection of MCU characters have been recast for a new Disney Plus series.Upon the release of the trailer of What If...?, a new animated show, confusion abounded as viewers realised some voices they expected to hear do not actually feature in the series.These include Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Benicio del Toro as Guardians of the Galaxy character The Collector.The trailer comes after Jeff Goldblum, who’ll voice The Grandmaster (the character he played in Thor: Ragnarok), seemed...
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Attracts 60 Million Netflix Viewers in its First Month

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of fans are under the impression that there is no life for actors outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Iron Man actor Robert Downey has proven in the past month alone that he'll be able to find a great deal of success elsewhere and of all places, it happened within the DC universe. In case you haven't been keeping up with RDJ's career post-Avengers: Endgame, the actor is one of the producers of Netflix's Sweet Tooth which was based on the DC Comics title of the same name.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
TV SeriesComplex

Disney+ and Marvel Share ‘What If...?’ Animated Series Trailer f/ Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and More

Disney+ has debuted the first trailer for Marvel’s animated series What if…?, which explores alternate versions of some of the MCU’s biggest moments. Featuring the voices of Chadwick Boseman, in what is officially his last role, Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Michael B Jordan, and Josh Brolin among others, the trailer offers a look at what fans can expect from the first animated MCU series. Inspired by the comic book line of the same name, What If…? is the third MCU show to debut this year. While most of the original actors return to reprise their respective roles—including Mark Ruffalo and Karen Gillan as well—it’s not clear if Robert Downey Jr. voices Iron Man. Back in late 2019, Jeff Goldblum told BuzzFeed that RDJ would be voicing the character, but he’s currently not listed as part of the cast on IMDB.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Explains Why Black Widow Is Set Between Civil War and Infinity War

In honor of the release of Black Widow, Marvel Studios' first feature film in two years, Kevin Feige took to Twitter this week to participate in a watch party and answer some fan questions. During the live tweet, the producer touched on everything from O-T Fagbenle's (Mason) future in the franchise, his favorite scene in the movie, teasing whether or not Florence Pugh's character, Yelena Belova, survived Thanos' snap, and talked about the choice to give the movie an opening title sequence. One of the most unique things about Black Widow is the fact that it's a prequel, taking place right after the events of Captain America: Civil War. On Twitter, someone asked Feige, "For which particular reason did you choose to set Black Widow between Civil War and Infinity War?" You can check out Feige's answer below...
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel are definitely releasing on Disney Plus in 2021

Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel will definitely be released in 2021, as confirmed by Victoria Alonso, executive Vice President of film production at Marvel Studios. According to Variety, Alonso commented that "a few other shows" would be out this year, which includes Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki have all already released on the streamer in 2021.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Marvel confirms ‘Hawkeye’ and ‘Ms. Marvel’ are coming to Disney+ in 2021

Halfway through July, this has already been one of the busiest years in the history of Marvel Studios. That makes it all the more incredible that we have seen less than half of the content that the studio has planned for 2021. In addition to the three new movies Marvel is releasing in the second half of the year, we also have confirmation that at least three new shows are coming to Disney+. After What If…? drops in August, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye are still to come. Today’s Top Deal How are these super-popular Alexa smart plugs on sale for just $3.75...
Moviesnowdecatur.com

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ looks at alternate universes in the MCU [TRAILER]

Marvel Studios has started to explore the idea of the multiverse with Loki and we know they will continue that in the next Doctor Strange film. In their new series “What If…?” they will look at the possibilities if things happened differently in certain scenarios. While these episodes will have no affect on the current MCU and will be fun to what could’ve been.
TV SeriesIGN

Marvel Studios' What If...? - Official Trailer

Enter the multiverse of unlimited possibilities. Watch the exciting trailer for Marvel Studios' first animated series, What If...? "What If... ?" features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T'Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. What If...? starts streaming August 11, 2021, with new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Hawkeye & Ms. Marvel TV Shows Will Arrive on Disney+ This Year

Following the huge success of Loki, Disney+ is far from done with Marvel fans yet, with Victoria Alonso, executive Vice President of film production at Marvel Studios, now confirming that both Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel will drop later this year. While discussing the acclaimed series' that have so far been available the platform, Alonso noted that here are "a few other shows" that will come out before the end of the year, including Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye.
TV Serieshypable.com

‘Outer Banks’ season 2 gets action-packed new trailer

A new trailer for Outer Banks season 2 has dropped, and it offers up a fantastic look of what’s in store for all your favorite characters. Season 1 of Outer Banks might have left viewers on the edge of their seats, but Netflix is gearing up to up the ante when it comes to season 2.
Businesslrmonline.com

Marvel Animation Branch Revealed – More To Come After What If…?

There’s more to come after What If…? Marvel Studios Victoria Alonso, VP of film production revealed a Marvel animation branch, and teased there will be more MCU animation on the way. Alonso was speaking with Variety at this year’s NALIP Media Summit. Here is what Alonso said as per the trade.
ComicsGeekTyrant

Marvel is Setting Up a Mini-Studio For More Animated Projects

Marvel Studios executive VP of film production, Victoria Alonso, is hyping up the future of Marvel projects, exclaiming, “We have so much coming your way that you might tell us, ‘Okay, take a break now!'” One of the things that they are currently setting up is a mini-studio that will focus more on animated projects.
Moviescriticalhit.net

Unsolicited Opinions About “Black Widow” – Uncle Jim Reviews a Movie?

This isn’t intended to be a movie review, but I suppose it’s inevitable that many of you will read it and see it as such. After all, we’re talking about Disney’s latest entry into the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Let’s just tear off the Spongebob-themed Elastoplast plaster. Is it good?...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Marvel Studios Assembled Trailer Reveals The Making Of Loki

One of the highlights of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s expansion onto television has come after the shows have concluded, with Disney Plus dropping a new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled shortly after the respective finales of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and now Loki. Back in the olden...

