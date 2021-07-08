Gene Smith Says Ohio State Plans To Have All Sporting Venues At Full Capacity

Earlier this week, athletic director Gene Smith said Ohio State is planning for full capacity and tailgating at football games this fall. He took it one step further on Thursday, though, when he announced that the Buckeyes plan to have every sporting venue on campus at full capacity during the upcoming season.

“As long as the trends with COVID-19 and the variants keep moving in a positive direction and we don’t see any spikes, we’re hopeful we can get back to where we were prior to last year,” Smith said. “We encourage everyone to get vaccinated if you have not already done so.”

Smith’s statement was included in a press release regarding the 2021-22 men’s basketball non-conference schedule and season tickets, which go on sale July 21.

That means that Nov. 9 home opener against Akron could be in front of a packed house at Value City Arena, which wasn't able to host any fans last season due to the pandemic. It’s unclear at this time if masks will be required for indoor venues, though Smith said this week they would only be recommended for football games.

