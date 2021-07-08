Reboot, According To Its Stars

Well well well… Nine years after her last sign-off, Gossip Girl has returned to wreak havoc on Manhattan’s elite once more, and she’s ready to make it everyone’s problem. Based on the first episode, it’s clear that your favorite Upper East Sider is back and more toxic than ever, and not for the reasons you might think. This time around, Gossip Girl has taken to Instagram rather than a MySpace-style blog; the show centers around a group of Generation-Z social media influencers instead of your run-of-the-mill old-money elite, and viewers don’t have to wait for the series to run its course to know who Gossip Girl is. In fact, we find out in the very first episode, cluing us into the fact that things are going to be very different this time around.