Reboot, According To Its Stars
Gossip Girl is no stranger to transformations. In the first three seasons of the early aughts series, Jenny Humphrey went from a preppy freshman desperate for approval to a rebel with a penchant for heavy eyeliner, eventually leaving the world she once tried to fit into. But its biggest makeover to date is out today (July 8) on HBO Max with a vampy reboot that seeks to interrogate the influencer generation with fierce style and sometimes biting accuracy.www.mtv.com
Comments / 0