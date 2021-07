Usually, when people around Texoma talk about malls, they are focusing on the former ‘Sher-Den Mall,’ which was the first in the area; in fact, it was the first between Dallas and Oklahoma City having been built in 1970. That’s only 14 years after the first indoor mall in the U.S. was open in Minneapolis. Southdale Mall was dubbed ‘Hugedale’ by the locals because of its size and first of its kind status.