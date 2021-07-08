No, Lifting Won’t Make You Bulky. So Pick Up Those Weights!

“You can do anything for 30 more seconds!” I told myself as I looked up at the clock counting down from 12 minutes on the wall at my CrossFit gym. Twelve minutes was the amount of time we had to find a heavy clean and jerk—basically, the heaviest you can lift that day, which may or may not be a PR. If “clean and jerk” sounds like a weird, foreign phrase, you’re not alone. Just a few years ago, I felt the same way—I would not have been able to tell you what it meant. But here I was, about to PR the Olympic lift.