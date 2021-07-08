East Texas Baptist University makes a significant impact on the regional economy
As a Christ-centered university, East Texas Baptist is focused on fulfilling its primary mission of educating students by integrating biblical faith and learning to prepare graduates to be Christian servant leaders in the communities God calls them to serve. In servicing this mission, an Economic Impact Report has concluded that East Texas Baptist University has a profound economic impact on the region’s economy.www.panolawatchman.com
