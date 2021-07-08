Jack Fire 'destroying guardrail and signs, and causing rocks and flaming debris to fall'

The Jack Fire was estimated to be at 10,937 acres and a 10 percent containment level, as of Sunday. The latest update from the Northwest Incident Management Team 9 and Oregon State Fire Marshal Blue Incident Management Team said in the northwest section of the fire near Steamboat, crews have completed handline and conducted mop up 20 feet inside the fire perimeter along the 4713 Road. Crews are working to maintain, secure, and mop-up the line moving to the east utilizing dozers, handline and hose lays. On the western edge of the fire, resources continue to brush out vegetation while holding and securing the line along the river and Highway 138E. On the eastern flank, crews continue burning along containment line moving south towards Dry Creek. In the southeast, near Dry Creek, resources have burned vegetation along containment lines to connect the 4760 Road to the areas that have been cleared of vegetation near Dry Creek and Illahee Road. The update said the most active area of the fire is south of the river and Highway 138. Firefighters have established locations that are suitable for containment lines while providing for firefighter safety.