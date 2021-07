St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt goes off on umpire Jeff Nelson for making a bad call at the plate. The St. Louis Cardinals have work to do as the MLB enters its second half. They are 7.5 games back of the final wild-card spot in the NL, which means they need to rattle off some wins to make up ground. They’ve started 3-2 since the break, and their three-game series with the Chicago Cubs is important in terms of the Wild Card race. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt seems to already be in playoff mode even though it’s only July.