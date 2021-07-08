Gov. Tony Evers signs GOP-authored state budget, announces more funding for schools
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed the 2021-23 state budget crafted by Republicans into law on Thursday, delivering one of the largest tax cuts in Wisconsin history. Evers used his partial veto powers to eliminate or modify 50 provisions in the spending plan, but left intact $2 billion in income tax cuts proposed by Republicans, achieved by bringing the state's third income tax bracket — which applies to individuals making between $23,930 and $263,480 per year — down from 6.27% to 5.3%.madison.com
