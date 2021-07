If you're in a position to pay off your mortgage, first give yourself a huge pat on the back—that's a major accomplishment. Paying off your mortgage early has a number of benefits, such as having fewer monthly payments, so you can put more of your money toward retirement or another one of your financial goals; what's more, you might save what could be thousands of dollars or more on interest, says Andy Taylor, vice president and general manager at Credit Karma. And when you pay off your mortgage, you own your home outright, so if you're faced with an unexpected financial hardship like a job loss or medical crisis, you have peace of mind that you won't lose your home as a result.