When it comes to Hollywood sweethearts, there's no one who fits the bill better than Kristen Bell. She has starred in some of the most beloved television shows and films out there, from "Veronica Mars," to "The Good Place," to "Frozen" to "Ralph Breaks The Internet" (well, she voiced the latter). Of course, who could forget Bell's iconic voice as the narrator on the OG "Gossip Girl," in which she reprised her role in this year's version of the same show, per IMDb? Bell has showcased her vocal talents in multiple ways throughout her career, becoming one of the most recognizable voices in Hollywood!