Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US STOCKS-Wall Street slides as bond market rallies on fears recovery losing steam

By Stephen Culp
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Weekly jobless claims rise unexpectedly last week

* Smallcaps, transports down most

* Didi, other U.S.-listed Chinese firms drop

* Indexes down: Dow 0.94%, S&P 0.84%, Nasdaq 0.53% (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to late afternoon, changes dateline, byline)

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell sharply on Thursday from the previous session’s record closing high, on a broad sell-off fueled by uncertainties surrounding the pace of the U.S. economic recovery.

As the bond market rallied on a flight to safety, all three major U.S. stock indexes turned sharply lower early but pared losses by late afternoon. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq retreated from a series of all-time closing highs.

“We are now down to the levels of yesterday at noon, as crashes go that’s not so bad,” Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network in Waltham, Massachusetts. “If that’s a crash, I can live with it.”

“This is a normal pull-back,” McMillan added. “People are saying ‘maybe things are not perfect’ and they’re taking some money off table, but I don’t think this is the end to the upside.”

Economically sensitive smallcaps and transports were down the most.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 326.2 points, or 0.94%, to 34,355.59, the S&P 500 lost 36.5 points, or 0.84%, to 4,321.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.29 points, or 0.53%, to 14,586.77.

Sensing cracks in the U.S. economic recovery, traders covered short positions in the bond market. The yield of the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell for the eighth consecutive session.

In Tokyo, a fresh outbreak of the Delta COVID-19 variant prompted organizers of the Olympics to ban spectators from the event, reviving fears about global health crisis.

The Olympics are “a high-profile event that people can hang their fears on,” said McMillan. “Everyone has moved on from the pandemic in their heads, but maybe we’re not out of the woods.”

The number of U.S. workers filing first-time applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly ticked up to 373,000 last week, a sign that the U.S. labor market recovery remains choppy.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve released minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting, which showed the central bank does not yet believe the economy has fully recovered, yet a debate on tightening policy has begun in earnest.

Beijing’s ongoing clampdown on U.S.-listed Chinese companies fed into the risk-averse mood.

Since China’s opening salvo over the weekend against ride-hailing app Didi Global Inc, Beijing has extended its scrutiny beyond the tech sector.

Didi shares were last down 4.3%, while Alibaba Group and Bidu Inc both of which were most recently off 3.4%.

All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 were red, with financials suffering the largest percentage loss.

Big banks are due to kick off second-quarter reporting next week, launching what analysts expect to show aggregate year-on-year earnings growth of 65.4%, up from the 54% growth seen at the beginning of the quarter, according to Refinitiv.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 3.28-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.03-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 21 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 33 new highs and 147 new lows. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
180K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Bond Market#Labor Market#European#Chinese#Dateline#Nasdaq Composite#U S Treasury#The U S Federal Reserve#App Didi Global Inc#Alibaba Group#Bidu Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Related
StocksInternational Business Times

US Stocks Mixed In Thursday's Early Trading on Wall Street

U.S. stocks were mixed in the opening minutes of trading on Wall Street on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 21.00 to 34,668.00 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index increased 2.5 to 4,353.00. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved higher 21.75 to 14,849.50.
Retailinvesting.com

3 Specialty Retail Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 30%

The retail industry has made a stellar comeback this year thanks to rising consumer spending aided by multiple fiscal stimulus checks. And despite investors’ concerns that the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant could foster market volatility, Wall Street analysts expect specialty retail stocks Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF), KAR Auction Services (KAR), and Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) to rally in the near term. Read on.The specialty retail industry has registered significant growth in the last two quarters, driven by the faster-than-expected macroeconomic recovery. Rapid job growth and federal stimulus checks have buoyed consumer spending, allowing specialty retail companies to generate a significant improvement in their profit margins.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens muted as jobless claims rise

July 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened subdued on Thursday after data showed an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims, while a steady flow of positive earnings reports offered markets some support. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.7 points, or flat, at the open to 34799.68. The...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher, boosted by tech, growth stocks

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Big tech pushed Wall Street to a higher close on Thursday, modestly building on a two-day rally as lackluster economic data and mixed corporate earnings sent investors back to growth stocks. A pull-back in economically sensitive cyclicals kept the S&P 500’s and the blue-chip...
StocksFOXBusiness

Nasdaq drives third day of stock gains

U.S. stock markets ticked higher Thursday as investors weighed an unexpected increase in first-time jobless filings against a flurry of mostly better-than-expected earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24 points, or 0.07%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.2% and 0.36%, respectively. All three of...
StocksPosted by
WGAU

Asian markets mixed after modest gains on Wall St

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian markets were mixed on Friday after major indexes edged higher on Wall Street, preserving their gains for the week. Hong Kong and Shanghai fell while Sydney and Seoul advanced. Tokyo was closed for a holiday. Surges in coronavirus cases around the region are prompting governments...
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 Inches Higher as Falling Yields Hurt Bank Stocks, Lift Tech

Investing.com – The S&P 500 inched higher Thursday, as technology stocks received a boost from falling Treasury yields following data showing a surprise rise in weekly jobless claims. The S&P 500 rose 0.17%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.08%, or 26 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.30%. In the...
Stockswashingtonnewsday.com

As the rally in Wall Street fades, Asian markets struggle to keep up.

As the rally in Wall Street fades, Asian markets struggle to keep up. Investors struggled to extend a global surge into a third day on Friday, despite another round of positive corporate earnings, with the Delta variant continuing to throw a shadow across trading floors. Better-than-expected company reports and an...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Euro slips; U.S. dollar inches higher in volatile trading

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher overall in choppy trading on Thursday, moving with the ebbs and flows of risk sentiment, while the euro fell as investors digested the European Central Bank statement and comments by its president. The U.S. currency hit its highest level in...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street rises on earnings strength, recovery cheer

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly results from companies including Verizon and Coca-Cola reignited optimism about the health of corporate America. Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) rose 1.4% after boosting its full-year sales forecast, while Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) added 1.3% as the wireless carrier...
StocksPlainview Daily Herald

Stocks climb on Wall St gains as company earnings roll in

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday for a second day as optimism about an economic recovery appeared to outweigh concern over rising coronavirus cases and inflation. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Overnight, Wall...

Comments / 0

Community Policy