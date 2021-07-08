Chicago Bulls Strength Coach Joins DePaul Basketball Staff

DURHAM – Duke softball head coach Marissa Young announced an addition to her staff as Kayla Noch joins the program in the Assistant of Operations role. "Kayla is going to be such an asset to our staff and program as a whole," said Young. "She's incredibly hard working and service oriented, which not only fits in with our culture but are necessary qualities for what we need in the operations role. Kayla is eager to get back into softball and I believe that her passion for the game, organization skills and marketing experience will allow her to excel. With her proactive, determined, fun, lighthearted and witty personality, we all know she will fit right in with our cohesive staff. Kayla is the epitome of a team player who will do whatever it takes to help her team be successful and we couldn't be more excited to have her on board."