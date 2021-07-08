Peggy Graham: Loss of God is to blame for society's ills
With all the news about COVID, gun violence, police defunding, rampant illegal immigration and drugs, isn't it about time we took an objective look at all of this happening, apparently, recently. To my thinking, it all began when "they" took God out of the schools. No longer morning prayer or even Christian clubs allowed in the school. Don't you think if we found God again, perhaps our children would grow up in a safer world?www.laconiadailysun.com
