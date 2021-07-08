Joe Rogan Reveals That His Voice Is On Sturgill Simpson’s ‘Sound & Fury’ Album

How the hell did I not know this?

We just learned some new information about Sturgill Simpson’s 2019 album, Sound & Fury, his psychedelic “sleazy, steamy, rock” album, that also came with its very own Netflix anime film. To say that it was very different from what we were used to hearing from him might be the understatement of the year.

The album opens with the song “Ronin,” which features a tuning radio at the beginning of the song. While flipping through the stations, you hear a voice that sounds like Alex Jones of Infowars say:

“Ladies and gentlemen there is a overwhelming body of evidence that supports a conspiracy with a…”

And then it cuts out.

Turns out, it’s actually Joe Rogan’s voice, purposely imitating his longtime friend Alex Jones.

“Ronin”

Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan admitted that it was him on episode 1679 of his podcast this past week. During an interview with Adam Curry, Rogan does an impression of Alex Jones which sparks a laugh.

Rogan then comes out and says:

“I actually play Alex Jones in Sturgill Simpson’s album.

Sturgill Simpson and his most recent album, the opening segment the guy gets in the car, and he’s spinning through the radio dial, trying to find something to listen to, and there’s Alex Jones ranting and raving about the Illuminati, and that’s me.”

For those familiar with Sturgill, this shouldn’t come as a surprise, the two are friends.

Sturgill appeared on his podcast three times in 2016, 2018, and 2019. His funny story about dabs that he shared on the show went viral back in 2018:

Joe has become a huge fan of real deal country music over the years. By now you know he’s good friends with Sturgill Simpson and has had him on the podcast multiple times. Other guests include Shooter Jennings, Stapleton, and even Wheeler Walker Jr.

He’s praised Tyler Childers a bunch, and the same goes for Jason Isbell and Colter Wall. It’s a great thing for country music when a person with this kind of reach promotes some of the best artists on the planet.

If you would like to listen to the clip is at the 57 minute mark of the podcast: