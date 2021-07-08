Cancel
The Anthony Gargano Show 7-8-2021

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony starts by reacting to the Phillies loss to the Cubs last night. With Philadelphia sports fans still in misery, Anthony proposes a deal with the Devil, a trade with Tampa Bay. Every organization and their players switch cities, with Philadelphia acquiring an NBA expansion team (0:00-22:53) Anthony and Andrew analyze the trade, and the first caller of the day says to Hell with all Tampa Bay teams (22:53-45:57) Then, Anthony picks up on something on what Danny Green disliked about Sixers fans, which riles him up (45:57-65:52) Anthony and Andrew play the sound bite of Danny Green’s latest comments on Sixers fans overreacting from John Clark’s podcast (65:52-88:27) Anthony calls Danny Green for his delusional comments (88:27-112:04) Anthony takes your calls and someone actually agrees with Danny Green’s comments and gets in a huge debate with Anthony (112:04-135:35) More of your calls next as you try to dissect Green’s comments (135:35-156:11) The show concludes with another cringeworthy sound bite from Danny Green (156:11-End)

#Phillies#Cubs#Tampa Bay#Sixers
