Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Studio Movie Grill moves full speed ahead with new Fort Worth location. Studio Movie Grill will reopen its newest location, SMG Chisholm Trail in Fort Worth, sometime in fall 2021, more than a year after the theater was completed in July 2020 as the anchor to The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch. Originally announced in March 2020 just before the start of the pandemic, the theater opened in August 2020 before closing again in January 2021 due to the lack of new movie releases, the company says.