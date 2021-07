Donnie Ladell Hudson passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. He was 64 years old and a resident of Prairieville, La. Donnie started as a welder and pipefitter in 1980 with C&S Oilfield Services in Natchez. He continued his career with Zachary Construction Corporation in 1986 as Project Manager until he retired in 2018. He worked as an independent contractor for several more years.