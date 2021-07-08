River Bend Trail expansion moves forward

Fundraising continues to help pay for the improvements. The River Bend Trail is being extended to follow the former, and now abandoned, railroad line that generally follows the shoreline of the Wisconsin River from West Main Street, around Lincoln Wood Products property up to West and Chippewa Streets, so it is being dubbed the Lincoln Wood Products section of the trail. “The route is both scenic and historic in that the railroad serviced business for years,” said Jim Wedemeyer, one of the Friends of the River Bend Trail. “The route overlooks the river, where, for years, lumber was managed to provide raw materials for the woodworking factories.”