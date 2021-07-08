Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merrill, WI

River Bend Trail expansion moves forward

merrillfotonews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFundraising continues to help pay for the improvements. The River Bend Trail is being extended to follow the former, and now abandoned, railroad line that generally follows the shoreline of the Wisconsin River from West Main Street, around Lincoln Wood Products property up to West and Chippewa Streets, so it is being dubbed the Lincoln Wood Products section of the trail. “The route is both scenic and historic in that the railroad serviced business for years,” said Jim Wedemeyer, one of the Friends of the River Bend Trail. “The route overlooks the river, where, for years, lumber was managed to provide raw materials for the woodworking factories.”

merrillfotonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merrill, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Merrill, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin River#Lincoln Wood Products#Water Slinger#Timber Baron#Merrill Wi 54452#Culvers#Board Of Directors#The Merrill Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Politics
News Break
Biking
News Break
Hiking
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy