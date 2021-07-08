Cancel
Movies

Black Panther lives! Catch Chadwick Boseman's final acting performance in Marvel animated series What If...?

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for its animated show What If...? on Thursday featuring the final acting performance from the late Chadwick Boseman.

Bryan Andrews' 10-episode spin-off series - premiering August 11 on Disney+ - imagines what would've happened had major MCU moments occurred differently.

In it, T'Challa is surrounded by enemies while trying to rescue a mystery character when he says: 'A ravager never flies solo.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msv5c_0arDyjJE00
Curtain call: Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for its animated show What If...? on Thursday featuring the final acting performance from the late Chadwick Boseman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNG9g_0arDyjJE00
Premiering August 11 on Disney+!  Bryan Andrews' 10-episode spin-off series imagines what would've happened had major MCU moments occurred differently

At that, Yondu Udonta (Michael Rooker) whistles his yaka arrow through the bodies of the enemies, killing them all.

'You had me worried for a second,' T'Challa tells the blue-skinned Centaurian spiritual warrior.

In this alternate multiverse, the Wakanda king becomes the new Star-Lord (previously played by Chris Pratt) traveling through space with Yondu.

Marvel Studios have already renewed What If...? for a second season, but it's unclear if Chadwick was able to record any dialogue for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmp3H_0arDyjJE00
'We have you outnumbered': In it, T'Challa is surrounded by enemies while trying to rescue a mystery character when he says, 'A ravager never flies solo'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ZkKl_0arDyjJE00
To the rescue: At that, Yondu Udonta (Michael Rooker) whistles his yaka arrow through the bodies of the enemies, killing them all
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07SK0h_0arDyjJE00
T'Challa tells the blue-skinned Centaurian spiritual warrior: 'You had me worried for a second'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23hALI_0arDyjJE00
'Where you wanna be? That's the question isn't it?' In this alternate multiverse, the Wakanda king becomes the new Star-Lord (previously played by Chris Pratt) traveling through space with Yondu
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DDV5A_0arDyjJE00
Back in action: Marvel Studios have already renewed What If...? for a second season, but it's unclear if Chadwick was able to record any dialogue for it

Also appearing in the first season trailer was Black Panther's Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) rescuing Tony Stark (previously played by Robert Downey Jr.) from one of his own bombs.

There's also the return of Nazi-era soldier Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), who becomes the new Captain England (instead of Captain America's Chris Evans).

When Dr. Strange (previously played by Benedict Cumberbatch) asks her who she is, she replies: 'The name's Captain Carter!'

What If...? centers on The Watcher/Uatu (Jeffrey Wright), a sort of guide who mysteriously says: 'I observe all that transpires here but I do not, cannot, will not interfere.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWS7i_0arDyjJE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258T6H_0arDyjJE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0cXy_0arDyjJE00
Union Jack: There's also the return of Nazi-era soldier Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), who becomes the new Captain England (instead of Captain America's Chris Evans)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubGbu_0arDyjJE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HM8oZ_0arDyjJE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T56P5_0arDyjJE00
What If...? centers on The Watcher/Uatu (Jeffrey Wright), a sort of guide who mysteriously says: 'I observe all that transpires here but I do not, cannot, will not interfere'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRm1s_0arDyjJE00
Avengers assemble! The Phase Four show also brings back the MCU's Josh Brolin, Michael Douglas, Karen Gillan, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Hemsworth (R), Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Natalie Portman, Jeremy Renner (2-L), Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo (L), and more

The Phase Four show also brings back the MCU's Josh Brolin, Michael Douglas, Karen Gillan, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Natalie Portman, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, and Sebastian Stan.

Boseman tragically died, age 43, on August 28 after a private four-year battle with stage IV colon cancer.

On June 29, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told Variety that production had officially begun on the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta.

Director Ryan Coogler has no intention of replacing the late South Carolina native as T'Challa, but rumor has it the torch will be passed on to Letitia Wright's Shuri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oijbn_0arDyjJE00
RIP: Boseman tragically died, age 43, on August 28 after a private four-year battle with stage IV colon cancer (pictured in 2020)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9coM_0arDyjJE00
Action! On June 29, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told Variety that production had officially begun on the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxQRU_0arDyjJE00
'I know Chad wouldn't have wanted us to stop': Director Ryan Coogler (L) has no intention of replacing the late South Carolina native as T'Challa, but rumor has it the torch will be passed on to Letitia Wright's Shuri

'You've got to keep going when you lose loved ones. I know Chad wouldn't have wanted us to stop. He was somebody who was so about the collective,' the 35-year-old Oscar-nominated producer told THR on March 31.

'Black Panther, that was his movie. He was hired to play that role before anybody else was even thought of, before I was hired, before any of the actresses were hired. On that set, he was all about everybody else. Even though he was going through what he was going through, he was checking in on them, making sure they were good.

'If we cut his coverage, he would stick around and read lines off camera [to help other actors with their performances]. So it would be harder for me to stop. Truthfully. I'd feel him yelling at me, like, "What are you doing?' So you keep going."'

