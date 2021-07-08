Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta sewer system impacted by Tropical Storm Elsa

valdostatoday.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, July 7, 2021, the City of Valdosta received more than three (3) inches of rain from Tropical Storm Elsa in addition to approximately nine (9) inches of rain received during the past fourteen (14) days. These rain events saturated the ground causing inflow and infiltration into the sanitary sewer system. The excess flow exceeded the capacity of the collection system causing intermittent sewage spills at several manholes.

valdostatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Government
City
Valdosta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Fowler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewer System#Infrastructure#Tropical Storm#Extreme Weather#Berkley Dr#The Smoke Testing Program#The Utilities Department#River Sampling Program#The Creek Crossing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: A mostly empty Olympic Stadium awaits opening

The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. The Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony is about to begin, 364 days behind the original schedule and with a very different feel than what was originally intended before the pandemic changed everything.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy