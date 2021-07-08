Valdosta sewer system impacted by Tropical Storm Elsa
On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, the City of Valdosta received more than three (3) inches of rain from Tropical Storm Elsa in addition to approximately nine (9) inches of rain received during the past fourteen (14) days. These rain events saturated the ground causing inflow and infiltration into the sanitary sewer system. The excess flow exceeded the capacity of the collection system causing intermittent sewage spills at several manholes.valdostatoday.com
