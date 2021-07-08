Cancel
Gone … but not forgotten

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrection honors fallen soldiers … we will not forget. In the June 3 edition of the Merrill Foto News, we ran a list of known fallen soldiers from World War I to the present. However, I inadvertently missed an entire column of names from the Excel spreadsheet received from the VFW/Veterans Services, which listed the Wisconsin soldier who died in the Spanish American War and also a significant number of Wisconsin soldiers who died in World War I. I sincerely apologize for that.

