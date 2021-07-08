Gone … but not forgotten

If you’ve never heard the name Clementine Paddleford and you enjoy reading good writing, then you are in for a treat. Paddleford was a popular U.S. food writer from the 1920s to the 1960s. She wrote a regular column about food for the New York Herald Tribune and This Week Magazine among others. Her 1960 cookbook “How America Eats” is an impressive cultural and culinary collection of recipes and history from all 50 states. Her goal in writing the book was to showcase the real way people eat in different regions and parts of each state. You can read her cookbook much like you would a regular book, as she shares not only the recipes but the stories of how she found them and the people who gave them to her. Although almost unknown now in the United States (she’s been called the Forgotten Food Writer), a copy of her cookbook on Amazon can run as high as $920.