Lincoln County Retired Educators Association scholarship opportunity

The Lincoln County Retired Educators is offering two scholarships this year. One will go to a Merrill High School graduate and one to a Tomahawk High School graduate. Applicants must be in the School of Education, be in their Junior or Senior year of college, and intend to teach in Wisconsin. Applications for Merrill High School graduates can be requested via email to: jbekp4@gmail.com, and Tomahawk graduates should email: GLDerleth@gmail.com for an application.