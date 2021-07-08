Cancel
Brooklyn Mother And Son ‘Turned Coach to First Class’ With Viral Seafood Boil Soiree on Airplane

By Jeroslyn Johnson
A Brooklyn mother and son duo have gone viral after showing off how they “turned coach to first class” with their inflight seafood soiree. Kmail Pratt was in for a surprise after seeing a photo of him and his mother enjoying a seafood boil in the air go viral. Kmail and Suzie Pratt were en route to Las Vegas on Spirit Airlines back in March when they snapped the pic, Bronx News 12 reports.

