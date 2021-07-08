Brooklyn Mother And Son ‘Turned Coach to First Class’ With Viral Seafood Boil Soiree on Airplane

The billionaire businessman rapper known as Kanye West will be previewing his latest project in the Peach State on Thursday to fans who will pay the admission fee of $20. But there are plenty of students who will get to attend the listening party on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 8 p.m. for free, thanks to Ye gifting area HBCUs 5,000 tickets to faculty, staff and students of Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Morris Brown College and ITC, according to Page Six.