Lions' QB room 'pumped' as Melissa Gonzalez, David Blough's wife, heads to Olympics

By Kevin Patra
NFL
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article﻿David Blough﻿ is headed to Detroit Lions training camp later this month. Meanwhile, his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, will be in Tokyo competing in the Olympics. Gonzalez qualified to represent Colombia in the 400-meter hurdles. She holds the nation's record in the event at 55.68 seconds. Gonzalez is a dual citizen with her father born in Colombia and her mother born in the United States.

