Jon Rahm admits ego got in the way for his opening tee shot at Scottish Open

By Independent TV
The Independent
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Rahm admitted his ego briefly got the better of him before he recovered to card an opening 66 in the abrdn Scottish Open. Making his first start since winning at Torrey Pines last month, Rahm was announced on the first tee as the US Open champion, Race to Dubai leader and world number one, only to promptly carve his tee shot way off target.

