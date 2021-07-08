Dua Lipa set to make acting debut in new spy thriller ‘Argylle’
Dua Lipa will make her acting debut as part of an impressive all-star cast in Mathew Vaughn’s newly-announced spy thriller Argylle. Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Catherine O’Hara, and John Cena will also appear in the film, which is being pitched as the start of a new franchise according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lipa will also provide original music for the title track and score.www.nme.com
Comments / 0