Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dua Lipa set to make acting debut in new spy thriller ‘Argylle’

By Matthew Neale
NME
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDua Lipa will make her acting debut as part of an impressive all-star cast in Mathew Vaughn’s newly-announced spy thriller Argylle. Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Catherine O’Hara, and John Cena will also appear in the film, which is being pitched as the start of a new franchise according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lipa will also provide original music for the title track and score.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Fleming
Person
Sam Rockwell
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Catherine O'hara
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
John Cena
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Samuel L. Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicNME

Dua Lipa hints at new collaboration with the late Pop Smoke

Dua Lipa has hinted that she’s set to release a new collaboration with the late Pop Smoke next week. The Brooklyn drill star – whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson – was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles in February 2020. He was 20 years old.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Henry Cavill, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryce Dallas Howard Among A-List Cast for Matthew Vaughn's Spy Thriller 'Argylle'

“Kingsman” director Matthew Vaughn has signed up an all-star cast for his new film franchise “Argylle,” which will be produced by Vaughn’s U.K.-based studio MARV. Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel”), Sam Rockwell (“Moon”), Bryce Dallas Howard (“Jurassic World”), Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”), Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”), John Cena (“Bumblebee”) and Samuel L. Jackson (“Avengers: Endgame”) are all set to appear in the spy thriller.
MoviesMovieWeb

Dua Lipa, John Cena, Henry Cavill & More Join Matthew Vaughn's All-Star Spy Movie Argylle

Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn will be at the helm of a new action spy (hopefully) franchise film Argylle. It will be an all star cast including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson, as well as British pop sensation and Grammy winning popstar Dua Lipa in her acting debut. She will also be creating original music for the title track and score. Talk about a jackpot cast!
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Argylle, the next Hollywood boom with Dua Lipa and many stars

One of the most popular premieres for the coming months, Argylle, is approaching. The spy movie is preparing to reunite a luxurious cast. Having a top-tier star in a movie is not an easy task these days, much less when it comes to bringing together several of them. Salaries, dealing with such strong personalities and finding a space on the agendas can be a headache for producers. However, when achieved, this could be a great guarantee of a smash box office success. This plans to be the case for Argylle, the new great bet of the world of the seventh art.
MoviesTime Out Global

Dua Lipa joins Henry Cavill's megastar-studded spy thriller

Just when it seemed like Rian Johnson's Knives Out 2 had cast every single notable actor in Hollywood, Kingsman and Kick-Ass director Matthew Vaughn has stepped up to gather up any available actor who hasn't been whisked to Greece to listen to Daniel Craig talk about doughnuts. The Layer Cake...
Celebritiesdbrnews.com

Dua Lipa lands first acting gig

Pop star Dua Lipa is going to be making her acting debut soon, as the Grammy winner has been cast in the star-studded spy thriller ‘Argylle’ from ‘Kingsman’ franchise director Matthew Vaughn.
Moviesf4wonline.com

John Cena books role in 'Argylle' spy thriller movie

John Cena has booked a role in a new spy thriller movie. It was revealed on Thursday that Cena will be part of the cast for the spy thriller "Argylle." Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson are listed as appearing in the movie. Pop star Dua Lipa will also be making her acting debut in it.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Dua Lipa: Kylie Minogue is the queen of pop

Dua Lipa admits Kylie Minogue has been an inspiration to her since she was a child. The 25-year-old singer and Kylie, 53, teamed up to record the remix of ‘Real Groove’ – from the Australian pop superstar’s 15th studio album ‘Disco’ – and Dua admits the experience was a dream come true because she has been a fan of Kylie since she was just eight years old.
MusicRegister Citizen

Pop Smoke, Dua Lipa, and the Art of the Posthumous Duet

Dua Lipa singing the words “You can’t say Pop without Smoke” was not on many 2021 bingo cards. Yet there it is on “Demeanor,” one of many posthumous collaborations on the slain Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke’s second LP, Faith. Dua is the biggest surprise in the crowd of hip-hop heavyweights who feature on the 20-track album. As if possessed by the spirit of the Flossy’s finest himself, the girl does what she must on the song.
WorldNME

Watch Colde’s funky rendition of aespa’s hit song ‘Next Level’

South Korean R&B artist Colde has released a cover of K-pop girl group aespa‘s hit single ‘Next Level’. Code drops adopting a fresh approach to the dance-pop track, incorporating elements of funk and rock into his rendition of ‘Next Level’. During the performance, Colde also took this opportunity to showcase his vocals and rap ability.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Netflix announces new spy thriller from Mark Millar

Netflix has announced a new spy thriller from Mark Millar. Titled King of Spies, the project will first exist as a graphic novel, but The Hollywood Reporter says the plan is for the story to eventually become a series or film for the streamer. You can check out some artwork below, by Mark Chiarello and Ozgur Yildirim.
MoviesNME

Madonna announces ‘Madame X’ documentary – watch the teaser trailer

Madonna has announced the release of a new documentary film, Madame X – you can watch the teaser trailer below. The film, which will be available to stream via Paramount+ on October 8, chronicles the legendary pop star’s recent ‘Madame X’ tour in support of her 14th studio album of the same name.
Movies/Film

Paul Verhoeven is Making an American Spy Thriller and a Movie About Jesus

Legendary filmmaker Paul Verhoeven is back with Benedetta, a film set to premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The RoboCop and Basic Instinct filmmaker hasn’t made an American film since 2000’s Hollow Man, but it sounds like that’s going to change soon. According to Verhoeven himself, he’s working on an American spy thriller. And that’s not all – Verhoeven is also planning on turning his book Jesus of Nazareth into a film as well.
Celebritiestheplaylist.net

Tilda Swinton To Star In Comedian Julio Torres’ Directorial Debut Feature From A24

Julio Torres is likely a name that many people aren’t super familiar with. However, if you’re the type of person that wants to wow your friends with that insider Hollywood knowledge and insight, he’s a person you should get familiar with, as soon as possible. You see, not only is he a hilarious stand-up comedian, but Torres is also a well-respected ‘SNL’ writer that has shown up in some solid TV roles such as “Los Espookys” and the Hulu series, “Shrill.” And to add to his already strong bonafides, he’s set to write and direct a new film with Tilda Swinton attached.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Idris and Sabrina Elba to host GQ Men Of The Year awards

Idris and Sabrina Elba will host the GQ Men Of The Year awards 2021. The 24th edition of the annual awards ceremony, which is held in association with HUGO BOSS, will return to London live in September 2021 with the 48-year-old actor and his model wife as co-hosts. They said...
Beauty & FashionHollywood Reporter

Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell Says She Embraced Her Hair Despite Managers Telling Her “It Wasn’t Time” to Go Gray. Andie MacDowell had a major red carpet moment at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month when she arrived for the premiere of Annette in a sparkly silver ensemble and, to match, her…

Comments / 0

Community Policy