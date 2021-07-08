Dua Lipa set to make acting debut in new spy thriller ‘Argylle’

One of the most popular premieres for the coming months, Argylle, is approaching. The spy movie is preparing to reunite a luxurious cast. Having a top-tier star in a movie is not an easy task these days, much less when it comes to bringing together several of them. Salaries, dealing with such strong personalities and finding a space on the agendas can be a headache for producers. However, when achieved, this could be a great guarantee of a smash box office success. This plans to be the case for Argylle, the new great bet of the world of the seventh art.