Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Shea Couleé Has the Recipe For a Perfect Bath

By Erin Lukas
In Style
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShea Couleé doesn't come to play, they came to slay. And after a long day of slayage, whether that involves recording an episode of their America's Next Top Model-themed podcast, starring as Marcia Brady in Paramount+'s drag edition of The Brady Bunch, or simply sharing one of their countless gorgeous drag looks on Instagram, Couleé likes to unwind in the bath.

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shea Couleé
Person
Rupaul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shea Butter#Drag Race#Slayage#Paramount#The Quiet Girl Shoppe#Kismet#Instyle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Instagram
Related
RecipesTelegraph

Three easy recipes with perfect wine pairings

My friends and I get together once a month for what we call ‘porch time’. The idea started as a joke (none of us had porches), but the name lost its irony years ago and some of us have graduated to homes with back gardens, if not quite porches. Porch...
Hair CareIn Style

Here's the Trick for Creating a Perfect Twist-Out

Twist-outs are a quintessential style in the natural community. Regardless of hair type or texture, anyone can do a twist-out if their goal is to get a more defined finish. The one caveat? Compared to braids, they're a little harder to master. And there is absolutely nothing worse than spending an hour and change twisting your hair, just to take it out and not end up with the result you were looking for.
Skin CarePosted by
Reader's Digest

This $5 Face Scrub Has 27,000 Near-Perfect Reviews on Amazon

When it comes to daily skin-care regimens, even the best facial scrubs frequently fall into the murky, should-I-or-shouldn’t-I category. Some people love their ability to deliver a super-clean feeling and erase every trace of dirt and makeup that might be lingering on the skin. Others steer clear of exfoliation entirely, fearing the abrasive granules could irritate and redden a sensitive complexion. (Same goes for the best body scrubs, by the way.) And, depending on the product and what else you’re using, both camps may be right. “Scrubs are a form of mechanical exfoliation that scrape off the top layer of the skin,” says Miami dermatologist Leslie Baumann, MD, founder of Skin Type Solutions. “Dry skin types and sensitive skin types should avoid scrubs if they are using other forms of exfoliation, like retinoids and hydroxyacids, because over-exfoliation can lead to dehydration, irritation, and inflammation of the skin, and can spark breakouts.”
Hair CareIn Style

How to Grow Out Your Bangs Without Completely Hating Your Hair

If you're under the impression that bangs are a big commitment because you have to get regular trims, just wait until you find yourself wanting to grow them out. Deciding it's time to move on from your bangs is the easy part. The struggle is getting through the four or five months it actually takes to fully grow out your bangs. Even TRESemmé global stylist Justine Marjan confirms that this can be a dark period for your hair and psyche.
ApparelPopSugar

Sincerely Jules's Newest Collection For Bandier Has the Workout-to-Brunch Look Perfected

Sincerely Jules is back with a new athleisure collection at Bandier, and trust us when we say it's worth shopping. If you've been looking for vibrant summer clothes that perfectly toe the line between comfortable and on trend, these pieces are for you. Whether you want a cute short sweat set or a bright workout look, there's something in this new drop you'll want to spend all your time in.
MakeupTODAY.com

10 best hyaluronic acid lip balms, lip glosses and more of 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Take a peek into...
Skin Carepowerofpositivity.com

These 6 Homemade Body Scrubs Will Make Your Skin Glow

Homemade body scrubs are a creative, easy way to keep your skin glowing and healthy. Not to mention, making them yourself will soften the blow on your wallet as well. Buying beauty products at the store can get expensive, and they often run out very quickly. These homemade body scrubs will give you more for your money, as you can make them in bulk.
Skin CareObserver

You Can Say Goodbye to Cystic Acne With This 3 in 1 Treatment Balm

If you spend any of your free time on Insta (if you don’t, you’re a rare breed) – you probably get dozens and dozens of flashy ads trying to sell you cute, trendy lotions and creams and goops and serums that all promise to cure your acne woes. These ads usually have bright colors, cutesy logos, and probably feature a celebrity paid to say some gushing compliments about a product that they don’t actually use. It’s easy to get sucked in – that’s the power of marketing. But products like these rarely do the job they’re advertised to do. Sometimes you have to look beyond the razzle dazzle to find the best product on the market. You may not have heard of it, but one of the best acne products available comes in completely unassuming packaging and only costs an extremely affordable $20.89. Aeno Cystic Acne Treatment won’t trick you with fake celebrity endorsements, but it will leave your skin clear, bright, and renewed.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

12 Dreamy Scented Hand Lotions That Are Also Good for Your Skin

Scented hand lotions (and face creams, and cleansers...) aren't always skin-friendly. Until recently, many smell-good body products were made with artificial extracts and synthetics that dried out our hands, leaving sensitive skin in a tizzy. On the contrary, not all of the healthiest hand creams smell good. (While natural, organic ingredients feel great, they can smell too natural, if you know what I mean.)
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

I Tried Drunk Elephant's New T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion, and It Melted Away My Dead Skin

If there is one thing I won't skip out on when it comes to body care, it's definitely body lotion. I'm a daily body lotion user (twice a day, every day), and I can't imagine reaching for anything else immediately after a shower. Something I do skip, though, is exfoliating. While I make it a priority before self-tanning, exfoliating my body on a regular basis just isn't something I have time to do habitually. So when I heard about Drunk Elephant's newest product, T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion ($25), which promises to moisturize and exfoliate — I knew I had to try it.
Skin CareTODAY.com

I tried the Hanacure All-In-One facial set. It left my skin glowing

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. I haven’t been the...
Skin CareThought Catalog

This Is The Best Skincare Routine For Stressed And Tired Skin

It is not shocking to see that covid affected many aspects of our lives. It affected our mental health, thanks to an increase in anxiety due to fear and uncertainty. More than ever, we are all aware of the importance of self-care and how it can influence our outlook and how we look.
Skin CareIn Style

Shoppers Call This Olivia Palermo-Approved Cleanser the "Skin Doctor"

With celebrities regularly sharing on social media — and sometimes oversharing — what they use for glowing skin, it's easy to get the dirt on what best gets rid of dirt (and makeup, and dead skin cells, and so forth) for your own healthy complexion. This week, former The City star Olivia Palermo posted a photo on Instagram at dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross' office while waiting for a treatment that "keeps skin healthy and maintained." And Palermo doesn't only turn to the doctor for in-office treatments — she relies on the face wash from his skincare line, too.
RecipesBangor Daily News

Those extra garlic scapes will be perfect in these 4 recipes

Depending on when you planted them, garlic bulbs won’t be ready to harvest until the fall or after the winter. However, scrumptious green garlic scapes pop up in the spring and early summer and can be used to get a subtle garlic flavor with a hint of freshness right now.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Lauren Hutton Is Wildly Beautiful Modeling This Creature-Inspired Cartier Collection

It was the right place, the right time, the right jewelry, and the right girl when select pieces from the Cartier Collection, bound for the American Museum of Natural History, ended up on icon and animal conservationist Lauren Hutton. Set to appear in the upcoming "Beautiful Creatures: Jewelry Inspired by the Animal Kingdom" exhibit in NYC, these works of art (legends in their own right among bijoux enthusiasts) were all together in the wild for the first time — that is, outside of a case in an exhibition.
PetsPosted by
FanSided

Jeff Mauro has created the perfect meal for you and your dog, interview

While Jeff Mauro might be the Sandwich King, his dogs, Pinot G and JoJo, are part of his family’s royal court. Recently, Mauro partnered with the CESAR brand to bring together two of his favorite things, food and his dogs. While his dogs always have a space around the table at dinner time, Mauro has found a way to pair one of his recipes with the new CESAR WHOLESOME BOWLS. Now, both dinners in the bowl get both a thumbs and a paws up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy