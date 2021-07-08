Cancel
Photographer Captures Rare Image of a Crow Taking an Ant Bath

By Jessica Stewart
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotographer Tony Austin has been enthralled with photography since he was gifted an Instamatic 126 in 1963. But nothing quite prepared him for what was about to happen at the end of a recent nature walk. While Austin was ready to pack up, having not witnessed anything of interest, a murder of crows landed in his path. His decision to lay down and photograph them would have a huge reward, as he ended up documenting a rare sight—a crow taking an ant bath.

