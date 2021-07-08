Resident Evil Fans Jump Into Netflix's Infinite Darkness Series

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a show that’s made for people who love lore. The most recent games in the series, Resident Evil 7 and Village, have largely gotten away from the story of Racoon City and more typical zombie tropes, instead focusing on more standalone horror stories that are starting to resemble an anthology of sorts. But there’s still a place where the Umbrella Corporation and Racoon City loom large: tie-in movies and TV shows. Infinite Darkness is the latest, a four-episode series on Netflix that really leans into the political intrigue behind the zombie outbreak. There are some fun moments, like when undead monsters infiltrate the White House, but the show is mostly interesting as a supplement to the games.