Over the last year or so, COVID-19 has put the Tokyo Olympics in jeopardy. Of course, the Games were delayed in 2020, and are now being played in just a few weeks from today. However, there were some fears that the Games would have to be canceled altogether as the Coronavirus was a massive crisis in Japan. For a few months, it seemed as though things had died down in Japan and that the Olympics would be able to go on without a hitch.