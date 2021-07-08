Saint Alphonsus now requires employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Trinity Health, the company Saint Alphonsus operates under, announced Thursday it will now require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The national health system will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors, and those conducting business in its health care facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement applies to Trinity Health’s more than 117,000 employees in 21 states nationwide.idahonews.com
