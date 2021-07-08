Cancel
Dover, OH

Dover High School graduates receive scholarships

By Obituaries
Times Reporter
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifty-eight Dover High School graduates recently received $1,621 scholarship awards for college tuition this fall from the Bernhard-Wentz Scholarship Fund. The recipients for the 2021-2022 academic year are include Andrew Aljancic, Karina Argento, Bryce Bailey, Ken Bautista-Garcia, Angelina Booher, Allison Brown, Elizabeth Burrell, Carlo Capozella, Mitchell Conley, Mackenzie Dale, Dylan DeMonte, Joshua Dunn, Katie Edie, Emili Edwards, Samuel Feller, Olivia Finley, David Finnell, Katelyn Frautschy, Alexander German, Vincent Giumenti, Corrine Hall, Jaye Hamilton, Sydney Harris, Kaitlynn Henninge, Kayla Hines, Sara Hohman, Cameron Johnson, Lauren Kinsey, Jordyn Kiser, Evan Klar, Chloe Lindsay, Sawyer Lorentz, David Maxwell, Skylar McPeek, Mary Miller-Eshleman, Skyanna Minor, Lane Moore, Noah Morris, Michael Murphy, Ella Neading, Nicholas Newland, Nathaniel Rafter, Grace Rivera, Kade Ruegsegger, Cole Seikel, Olivia Shutt, Emma Smith, Ethan Snyder, Brooke Sommers, Morgan Stoldt, Grace Wallace, Whitney Ward, Abigail Warther, Sydney Warther, Olivia Weaver, Eva Wherley, Brayden Wikoff and Mitchell Woodhall.

