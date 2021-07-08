Cancel
Monmouth, IL

Monmouth rescinds temporary outdoor seating ordinance, permanent sidewalk café ordinance in effect

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 14 days ago

Aldermen in Monmouth on Tuesday approved rescinding the temporary outdoor seating ordinance that was approved last year when COVID was ravaging the local economy. City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher gives the reasoning behind the city’s move. “The Governor has rescinded all those executive orders. People can eat and drink indoors now...

WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg Aldermen table ordinance setting cemetery hours

Galesburg Council on Monday, July 19th tabled a measure that would set cemetery hours as open from sun up to sundown. All council members minus Larry Cox agreed to bring the measure back at a future meeting. Police Chief Russ Idle says that there’s not much police can do now if people are in cemeteries after dark right now. Alderman Dwight White proposed tabling the measure in hopes of getting input from city residents. He says a person shouldn’t have to get permission to go to their own “property”, referring to a relative’s grave. White also disputed the police department’s reasoning for requesting the ordinance, saying they could stop someone if they were causing mischief. Chief Idle says officers do normal checks of the cemeteries on a regular basis, as time allows based on call volume. Wayne Dennis agreed with Dwight White saying he sometimes will visit the cemetery after dark and would hate to be stopped by an officer for doing so.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

VNA Community Services to reopen next week

It was announced last week that VNA Community Services is welcoming seniors back into their building. After being mandated to close, starting Monday, July 26th, they are back open for the public. Patrons are asked to wear masks when utilizing common areas – especially where socially distancing can’t be maintained. According to a social media post from VNA: “It is imperative for us to follow a strict protocol to not only help ensure the safety of our recipients, but we also want to look out for our small staff of dedicated individuals who are looking to help our patrons as best as possible.” The post adds to keep an eye out for more announcements pertaining to the reopening of VNA Community Services on Grand Ave in Galesburg. Congregate meals are to return on the 26th as well, with a suggested donation of $5 is encouraged. But no one is turned away if they are unable to pay. More information is expected to be released throughout this week in regards to new and old programs being offered at VNA Community Services.
Monmouth, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Monmouth Aldermen approve engineering agreement for wastewater disinfecting system

Aldermen in Monmouth last week approved an engineering agreement for an ultraviolet disinfection system at the city’s wastewater treatment facility. The city has had a disinfection permit exemption in the past for its facility but changes with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency now require a lower level of fecal coliform bacteria allowed in wastewater.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg Council considering adding cemetery hours to city code

The Galesburg Police Department has recently encountered vehicles in the cemetery late at night and are asking the City Council to add cemetery hours to the city code. Aldermen will have this item on first reading at Tuesday evening’s Council meeting. Adding the hours to the city code would allow police to enforce or write a violation if necessary. This item would have no impact on the city budget. The hours set would be similar to most city parks, with open hours being during daylight, except with prior consent from the Director of Parks and Recreation. Council on Tuesday will also vote on restricting parking on Knox Street from Whitesboro Street to 40 feet east of Knox Street. The restriction would only apply during school hours. This is the crosswalk that’s closest to the front door of Lombard. Galesburg Police brought a citizen complaint to the Traffic Advisory Committee regarding the safety of the crosswalk.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg Aldermen approve application for armored police vehicle

Galesburg City Council approved an application on Tuesday to possibly acquire an armored rescue vehicle that would be stored with Galesburg Police. The application is to the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System, a coalition of Illinois law enforcement agencies focused on terrorism. The organization in 2006 acquired nine LENCO Bearcat armored rescued vehicles as part to introduce WMD/Special Response Team capabilities statewide. Now ILEAS has begun replacing the vehicles. If Galesburg was awarded this vehicle, it would be housed and maintained here by GPD in the same manner as the ILEAS command vehicle. This vehicle would provide ballistic protection to officers during the execution of a high risk search warrant. Alderman Dwight White said he can understand why police would want it but is concerned about the optics while officers are trying to build relationships with disenfranchised communities. The vehicle is not equipped with any weapons and is only for defensive purposes. It could also provide protection to officers and citizens in a tactical rescue or active shooter situation. And even though the vehicle would be stored in Galesburg it would still belong to ILEAS.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Mobile Museum of Tolerance stopping in Galesburg

The Mobile Museum of Tolerance is coming to Galesburg in just a few weeks in a self-proclaimed effort to “combat anti-Semitism, bullying, racism, hate, and intolerance and to promote human dignity.”. The MMOT is an effort from the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization. There are plans for...
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg Sanitation District funding included in House Appropriations Committee legislation

Western Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced Monday that $1.2M dollars in funding to upgrade Galesburg Sanitary District’s Wastewater Treatment Plant was included in the House Appropriations Committee legislation. Bustos sits on the House Appropriations Committee and made the proposal that will now move on to the committee’s mark-up process before...
Knox County, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knox County unemployment rate steadily decreases in May

Knox County’s unemployment rate continued to plummet in May as employers scramble to fill positions. Knox’s rate was 5.8 percent, after being 8.8 percent just in January. A preliminary estimate of 167 people entered the county’s labor force over the month after 171 joined in April. The amount of people in the labor force is about level with last April when the pandemic first started wreaking havoc on the labor market. But that’s also with 1,300 more of that group working. Putting it into context though there are 13 percent fewer employed people than 5 years ago. Warren County as always has a low rate, coming in with 3.8 percent in April. Only 300 people are seeking work but are without it in Warren. The trend of the higher populated counties experiencing higher unemployment continues with Cook County leading the way. The three counties with the lowest unemployment are Brown, Washington, and Monroe which combined have about the same number of people as Knox County.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Sitka Salmon Shares expanding in Galesburg

Sitka Salmon Shares is expanding its operations in Galesburg. As a result of continuous company growth, the company recently executed a lease for a distribution facility at 1861 S. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to a release from the Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development, the facility adds more...

