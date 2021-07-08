Monmouth rescinds temporary outdoor seating ordinance, permanent sidewalk café ordinance in effect

It was announced last week that VNA Community Services is welcoming seniors back into their building. After being mandated to close, starting Monday, July 26th, they are back open for the public. Patrons are asked to wear masks when utilizing common areas – especially where socially distancing can’t be maintained. According to a social media post from VNA: “It is imperative for us to follow a strict protocol to not only help ensure the safety of our recipients, but we also want to look out for our small staff of dedicated individuals who are looking to help our patrons as best as possible.” The post adds to keep an eye out for more announcements pertaining to the reopening of VNA Community Services on Grand Ave in Galesburg. Congregate meals are to return on the 26th as well, with a suggested donation of $5 is encouraged. But no one is turned away if they are unable to pay. More information is expected to be released throughout this week in regards to new and old programs being offered at VNA Community Services.