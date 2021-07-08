RUSH: 'If Andrade Doesn't Beat Kenny Omega For The AAA Mega Championship, I Will!'

A star like Kenny Omega comes around only a few times in a lifetime. Perhaps the word “star” isn’t too appropriate. When it comes to Omega, I’m compelled to use the word “wrestler,” because that is exactly what he is through and through and he proves it every time he comes out to the squared circle. The “star” portion of what wrestlers do comes as a fringe benefit eventually, as it came in Omega’s case. There are many improvements that Kenny Omega brings to Impact Wrestling and here, we’ll go over just a few key points.