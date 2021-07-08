Cancel
RUSH: 'If Andrade Doesn't Beat Kenny Omega For The AAA Mega Championship, I Will!'

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RUSH says he can beat Kenny Omega. Kenny Omega is currently collecting championships from a multitude of promotions including IMPACT Wrestling and AAA Lucha Libre. On top of that, he is the AEW World Champion. Later this summer, he will wrestle Andrade at TripleMania for the AAA Mega Championship. One company that Kenny Omega has not tried to venture out to thus far in his quest for gold is ROH.

WWEewrestlingnews.com

Sami Callihan Says Kenny Omega Disrespected The Company He Loves, More

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Impact Wrestling Superstar Sami Callihan commented on his ongoing feud with Kenny Omega, their match at Saturday night’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On Kenny Omega as Impact World champion: “Kenny Omega came to...
WWEPWMania

Rush Talks Andrade El Idolo Possibly Coming To ROH, Wrestling Kenny Omega

Rush will defend the ROH World Heavyweight title against Bandido at this Sunday’s Best in the World pay-per-view event in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. He spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote the event. During it, Rush talked about Andrade El Idolo challenging Kenny Omega for the AAA...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

New Stipulation Added To Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan At Slammiversary

In the main event of Slammiversary 2021, Kenny Omega will now defend his Impact World Championship against Sami Callihan in a No Disqualification match. Callihan would issue a challenge to Omega on his Twitter account in an expletive-filled rant. Signing off with the challenge of “Are you ready to have a No DQ date with the death machine?” The match would then be officially changed to a No Disqualification match on Impact’s Twitter page a short while after.
WWE411mania.com

Kenny Omega Thinks His 2018 Loss to Jay White Doesn’t Need to be Revisited

– As previously reported, Jay White appeared at last night’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary after Kenny Omega retained the Impact World title over Sami Callihan in the main event. However, the show abruptly ended after White’s appearance. Earlier today, Kenny Omega then commented on a tweet looking back at his January 2018 match with Jay White in NJPW.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Kenny Omega ‘Botched’ Slammiversary Finish Leaks

Impact Wrestling’s annual Slammiversary pay=per=view event was filled with tons shocks and surprises. Numerous former WWE talent such as No Way Jose, Chelsea Green and Mickie James showed up in-person to the event and a package hyping the former Aiden English was shown as well. In the main event, Impact...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

Jay White confronts Kenny Omega after Slammiversary main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Kenny Omega defeated Sami Callihan to retain the Impact World Championship at Slammiversary, but didn’t have time to bask in the glory of victory. As Omega stumbled to his feet in the arms of the Good Brothers, Jay White’s music...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Three improvements that Kenny Omega brings to Impact as champion

A star like Kenny Omega comes around only a few times in a lifetime. Perhaps the word “star” isn’t too appropriate. When it comes to Omega, I’m compelled to use the word “wrestler,” because that is exactly what he is through and through and he proves it every time he comes out to the squared circle. The “star” portion of what wrestlers do comes as a fringe benefit eventually, as it came in Omega’s case. There are many improvements that Kenny Omega brings to Impact Wrestling and here, we’ll go over just a few key points.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 7/14: Hits across the board, Adam Page and Kenny Omega get serious, Cody back to something important, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... I’m so glad we got to see the serious New Japan version of Karl Anderson. For far too long in the US, he has played the role of the aloof goof ball next to Doc Gallows. He proved he still has that serious side in him in a solid match with Jon Moxley. Moxley looked refreshed and excited after taking the past few weeks off. He got the clean win over Anderson as he looks to reestablish himself again on the singles roster.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Sami Callihan Hypes His Match With Kenny Omega, Wants To Make Him Taste His Own Blood

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Impact Wrestling Superstar Sami Callihan commented on his match with Kenny Omega at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view event, and more. He said,. “No, this isn’t going to be your typical 5-star, 6-star, 7-star match at the Tokyo Dome. I’m...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Kenny Omega Says His 2018 Match Against Jay White Was A “One Time Thing”

“The Belt Collector” Kenny Omega has commented on if he would be interested in having another match against Jay White. Taking to his Twitter account, Omega replied to a clip of his 2018 NJPW encounter with Jay White, a match that he lost saying:. “Not denying the loss or anything,...
WWEf4wonline.com

Kenny Omega not wrestling at New Japan Resurgence in Los Angeles

Despite rumors to the contrary, AEW, Impact and AAA World Champion Kenny Omega will not be wrestling at New Japan Resurgence in Los Angeles, CA, on August 14th. Dave Meltzer said on Sunday's Wrestling Observer Radio that he was told "adamantly" by several people that Omega won't be there and that Omega knows nothing about it either.

