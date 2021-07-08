RUSH: 'If Andrade Doesn't Beat Kenny Omega For The AAA Mega Championship, I Will!'
RUSH says he can beat Kenny Omega. Kenny Omega is currently collecting championships from a multitude of promotions including IMPACT Wrestling and AAA Lucha Libre. On top of that, he is the AEW World Champion. Later this summer, he will wrestle Andrade at TripleMania for the AAA Mega Championship. One company that Kenny Omega has not tried to venture out to thus far in his quest for gold is ROH.www.fightful.com
Comments / 0