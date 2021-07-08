Bertram Bandits advance to youth softball world series
The Bertram Bandits advanced to their first South Zone Softball World Series after finishing second at a regional tournament in New Braunfels in late June. The Bandits (51-5) are an 8-and-under coach-pitch team representing the Bertram Youth League. They are Bailey Deal, Emerson Floyd, Kyleigh Bowen, Lynnlee Smith, Preslie Watson, Baylee Hyden, Sydnee Saldivar, Jordyn Albrecht, Keegan Parks, Hadley Huffstuttler, Riley Lindeman, Aubree Guenter, and Laramie Pape. Coaches are Jessica Bowen, Kellen Floyd, Joe Saldivar, Matt Albrecht, and Chad Smith.www.dailytrib.com
Comments / 0