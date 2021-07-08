TALLMAN: What should a Kansas high school diploma mean?
EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the second in a multi-part series. The Kansas State Board of Education has appointed a Task Force to study what should be required for students to graduate from high school. The question is whether the state should continue to use a system that mostly looks at how much time a student spends in subject area classes, what subjects should be required, and whether to consider different ways to measure whether students have met state expectations.salinapost.com
Comments / 0