Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

TALLMAN: What should a Kansas high school diploma mean?

Posted by 
Salina Post
Salina Post
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the second in a multi-part series. The Kansas State Board of Education has appointed a Task Force to study what should be required for students to graduate from high school. The question is whether the state should continue to use a system that mostly looks at how much time a student spends in subject area classes, what subjects should be required, and whether to consider different ways to measure whether students have met state expectations.

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kansas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Diploma#A Task Force#The Kansas Supreme Court#The Kansas Legislature#The State Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

TALLMAN: KS budget update shows K12 aid still slightly over half of general funding

Since 1994, when the state took over a larger share of school finance to lower property taxes and provide more equitable funding, Kansas has spent about 50 percent of the state general funding budget on K-12 state aid. That will continue next year, when school district aid will account for 51.2 percent of total SGF expenditures next year, down from 52.6 percent in the past two years.
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Lawsuit: Kansas altered software to hide election records

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A judge is considering whether Kansas’ Republican secretary of state ran afoul of the state’s open records law by ordering the removal of an election database function that generates a statewide report showing which provisional ballots were not counted — a decision civil rights advocates say will have far-reaching implications for government transparency.
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Kansas state Rep. Ron Howard of Wichita dies at 67

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas House speaker's office says conservative Republican state Rep. Ron Howard of Wichita has died. He was 67. The speaker’s office and fellow legislators said Howard died Tuesday from a lengthy illness. Howard missed most of the GOP-controlled Legislature’s annual session this year but returned to Topeka in early May to help Republicans override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of income tax cuts. Supporters had just enough votes for the necessary two-thirds majority in the House.
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Kan. officials honor 102-year-old WWII vet raising money for health workers

TOPEKA — Sidney Walton regretted missing an opportunity to personally meet some of the last surviving Civil War veterans at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York City. Walton, 102, is in the final stage of a 50-state “No Regrets” tour to offer people a chance to visit with a veteran of World War II and to raise money for charity. The former U.S. Army corporal started the nationwide mission in 2018. Kansas was his 39th state on the U.S. road trip.

Comments / 0

Community Policy