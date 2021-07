In the past seven days, a total of 552 new listings came on the market in core areas of New York. The new Manhattan listings came in at a median price of $1,997,500, or $1,770 per square foot for condos, and $849,000 for co-ops (all figures per CityRealty listings). Among them was a number of attainable listings with attractive features like unique architectural details and private outdoor space, but they are not likely to stay on the market for long in this rapidly heating market.