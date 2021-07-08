Food as Performance Art: An Immersive Pop-up Is Bringing Mexico City’s Best Chefs to a Buddhist Temple in Highland Park
Connected through tacos and overwhelming urban vastness, the relationship between Los Angeles and Mexico City has never been stronger than right now. The sister cities and taco capitals of the world have long enjoyed being just a three-and-a-half-hour flight away from each other. In the last year, we saw modern Mexican chefs from CDMX open in L.A. It was only a matter of time until pop-ups and deeper food experiences from Mexico City made their way up to L.A., and that moment has arrived.www.lataco.com
