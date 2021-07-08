Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Food as Performance Art: An Immersive Pop-up Is Bringing Mexico City’s Best Chefs to a Buddhist Temple in Highland Park

By Javier Cabral
LATACO
LATACO
Connected through tacos and overwhelming urban vastness, the relationship between Los Angeles and Mexico City has never been stronger than right now. The sister cities and taco capitals of the world have long enjoyed being just a three-and-a-half-hour flight away from each other. In the last year, we saw modern Mexican chefs from CDMX open in L.A. It was only a matter of time until pop-ups and deeper food experiences from Mexico City made their way up to L.A., and that moment has arrived.

Long Beach, CA
LATACO

A Long Beach Latina Honors Her Father’s Mariscos Legacy with a Legendary Cóctel de Camarón

“Look, here it comes!” said Elsa Barragan of Mariscos el Garage as her newly wrapped food truck made its way around the corner of 17th and Sherman in Long Beach. In big letters, it read “Mariscos El Garage, Estilo Sinaloa & Michoacán!.” The truck had a picture of her father and the silhouette of his garage imprinted on the side. You see, Barragan is no newbie to seafood. She is continuing her father’s mariscos (seafood) legacy with the opening of her first food truck.
Los Angeles, CA
LATACO

Another Weekend, Another Lowrider Show: Here Are the Most Wicked Ranflas From Echo Park’s Latest Cruise

For a one-mile stretch of Sunset Boulevard, Marion Way, and Vin Scully Way, lowriders cruised Echo Park. Multiple car clubs and solo riders were in attendance and the vibe was family-friendly like most lowrider shows in Los Angeles. Spectators and drivers enjoyed a raspado and a plate full of tacos with a side or cars hitting switches on a hot Sunday afternoon. Over 300 people made up of locals and lowrider enthusiasts from all over L.A. walked up and down the Boulevard, taking photos and enjoying the show taking place in the streets. A live band set the mood as the sun set over blue heaven on earth. The cruise ended with people in attendance dancing the weekend away.
Los Angeles, CA
LATACO

L.A. Taco’s 19 Best Tacos of 2019, Ranked and Mapped

Another year gone, another belly full of tacos. 2019—and the 2010s in general—was one hell of an era for things on top of a tortilla. As expected, the flurry of Tijuana-style beef birria tacos raged on in the city, indeed popping up nearly on every corner. Then came the wave of younger taqueros applying their creativity to the art of tacos, which gave us all fun creations like a taco-fied Nashville-style Hot Chicken sandwich! Yes, tortillas replaced the buns.
Compton, CA
LATACO

Your Compton Taco Crawl: Nayarit-Style Al Vapor Tacos, Jalisco-Style Tostadas Raspadas, and OG TJ-Style Asada

Enjoying all that L.A.’s Taco Life has to offer is a matter of constantly pushing yourself to cruise through new neighborhoods and stopping randomly at taquerías along the way. Some surefire signs of stumbling into unforgettable tacos are trucks, restaurants, or stands that have large crowds, or simply a truck offering a taco-style or from a different region that you haven’t seen before.
Los Angeles, CA
LATACO

The L.A. TACO Guide to the Best Mango Sticky Rice in Los Angeles, Mapped

The first time I tried mango sticky rice, I had a Ratatouille moment where I peered into the universe and finally understood the appeal of arroz con leche. Mango sticky rice is a dessert that originates from Thailand but is eaten throughout Southeast Asia. The desert consists of juicy slices of mango with sweet coconut sticky rice. Part of the reason the Thai dessert works so well for me is the texture of the rice. Where arroz con leche is characteristic for its mushy texture, the grains still have individuality in mango sticky rice. Each grain of sticky rice is bound together with the coconut sauce, made of palm sugar, salt, and coconut cream. If only my mom had the wherewithal to add mango to her arroz con leche.
Los Angeles, CA
LATACO

Hayacas, Yapingacho, and More: L.A.’s First Woman-Owned Ecuadorian Mobile Restaurant Is Now Open

Saturday, June 19th, 2021, marked the grand opening of Manjares De Mi Tierra, Los Angeles’s first-ever mobile Ecuadorian food restaurant. Manjares De Mi Tierra is a woman-owned business pushing against the risks and obstacles to make a name for the vibrant and diverse community of Ecuadorians of Los Angeles through food. The restaurant’s unique name is an ode to the community by owner Diana Rojas, which translates to delicacies from my land.
Bicycles
LATACO

For the Lowrider Bike Club ‘Bikes on the Blvd,’ Building and Riding Provide Members a Sense of Family and Purpose

Founders of the lowrider bike club “Bikes on the Blvd,” Arnold “Stacks” Flores, and Jesse “Blue” Uribe had been homies long before the pandemic. They also both enjoyed working on bikes. Stacks shared an idea of working on bikes together while cruising Whittier Boulevard to the arch after Arizona Avenue. It was a simple idea, and they both acted on it, immediately working on a plan to execute. From this idea, Blue, Stacks, and Raul—Arnold’s son—laid the foundation to create the bike club “Bikes in the Blvd.” In less than a year, the bike club has grown to 30 members ranging from ages four to 37. It’s a very close-knit group of enthusiastic individuals that want to participate in L.A.’s bike culture and eventually move up to cars.
Carson, CA
LATACO

Ever Wanted a Custom Lowrider Bike? This Hustler Out of Carson Can Make It Happen

On a blazing hot Saturday afternoon, the lowrider bike club Rack City Lows meets up in Carson to put in work on their pride and joy on two wheels. While recent media coverage in Los Angeles has focused on lowrider meetups happening in Echo Park and East Los Angeles, the club’s founder and president Donn King remain committed to the art of their counterparts: lowrider bikes, also known as lowbikes.
Restaurants
LATACO

Smorgasburg’s New Taquero Lineup May Be L.A.’s Best Taco Crawl Yet

Is there anything more peak summer-in-L.A. vibes than enjoying hyper-regional tacos over blazing hot asphalt radiating with triple-digit heat? Smorgasburg retuning on July 4th weekend is the guacamole on top of L.A.’s food scene returning back to its pre-pandemic big bad self. The free-to-enter weekly food event quickly became a bastion of L.A.’s food culture and while tacos were never intended to be the main event, that is about to change with their brand new taquería lineup—announced yesterday.
South El Monte, CA
LATACO

Tacos for Crypto: A Taquería in South El Monte Is Now Accepting Bitcoin for Carnitas

Tacos for Bitcoin, what a time to be alive in L.A.’s Taco Life. Taquería Periban opened its location in 1996. Is family-owned and operated and a bonafide hidden gem located in an industrial section of South El Monte, just east of Rosemead Boulevard. As you pull up to order and check out their whiteboard with the menu, you’ll see it, next to the Plato de Asada and Sope menu items: “Bitcoin Accepted.”

