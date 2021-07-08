Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Beats Studio Buds vs. AirPods Pro

By Juli Clover
MacRumors Forums
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple in June unveiled new Beats Studio Buds, which are $149 noise cancelling earbuds that are stemless and smaller than the AirPods and AirPods Pro. There are some key differences between the ‌AirPods Pro‌ and the Beats Studio Buds that make them unique for different use cases, so we thought we'd compare them in our latest YouTube video.

www.macrumors.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Airpods#Android#Beats Headphones#The Beats Studio Buds#Iphone#Spatial Audio#Airpods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
ANC
News Break
Youtube
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

You deserve noise-canceling earbuds – and they’re super cheap today!

When seeking out the best earbuds or headphones, you might think the priority should only ever be on sound quality, but a good pair of earbuds or headphones can benefit your life in far more ways than that. Notably, great noise cancellation means you can spend more time soaking up your favorite music or podcasts without being distracted by annoying noises elsewhere amongst your surroundings. They can even prove to be a great anxiety-soothing silent escape depending on how you use them. That’s why now is a great time to buy the Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Noise-Canceling In-Ear Headphones. Inexpensive at just $98 at Best Buy, saving you over $100 on the usual price, these are a great way to enjoy music and solitude for far less than usual. Let’s take a look at why they’re so great.
ElectronicsGamespot

Best Buy 24-Hour Flash Sale Has Steep Discounts On Apple Products, TVs, And More

Best Buy has kicked off another 24-hour flash sale featuring deals on Apple's iMac, the AirPods Max wireless headphones, and more. The flash sale only runs until tonight at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET, so you'll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these deals. If you're looking for game deals, Best Buy has a nice slate of Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation deals this week as well.
Technologyinputmag.com

It looks like Apple's finally going to revamp the iPad mini this year

Apple is expected release a redesigned iPad mini this fall. Its oft-forgotten tablet, the 7.9-inch iPad mini has been overshadowed in recent years by the standard iPad and newly redesigned iPad Air and iPad Pro. Bloomberg says the the new device will adopt thinner bezels, offer faster performance, and mirror...
ElectronicsEngadget

AirPods Pro drop to $190 on Woot for Amazon Prime members

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon reduced the price of Apple's AirPods Pro to $190 during Prime...
NFLMacRumors Forums

Apple's Digital Car Key Feature Will Soon Work With Your iPhone in Your Pocket

The Car Connectivity Consortium today announced that its Digital Key 3.0 specification with support for Ultra Wideband and Bluetooth LE connectivity is finalized and now available to members, including Apple. In 2020, Apple introduced a digital car key feature that allows users to unlock and start a compatible vehicle by...
ElectronicsNeowin

OnePlus is working on Buds Pro Edition, applications for early testing are now open

OnePlus has announced that its earbuds are getting an upgrade with a Pro version following the launch of Buds Z and OnePlus Buds. The announcement did not give a release date for the latest Buds Pro Edition - also called OnePlus Buds Pro. However, according to the timeline the company revealed, it is likely that the Pro version will hit the markets very soon.
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

Apple Supplier Rockley Photonics Unveils Health Tracking Tech Likely to Come to Apple Watch

The company today revealed a full-stack, "clinic-on-the-wrist" digital health sensor system, enabling wearable devices to monitor multiple biomarkers, including core body temperature, blood pressure, body hydration, alcohol, lactate, and glucose trends, and more. The technology uses a miniaturized chip solution with optical sensors that provide continuous, non-invasive monitoring of various...
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack Unlocks Long Rumored Reverse Charging Feature

When attached to an iPhone that's charging via Lightning, the ‌iPhone‌ can deliver power to the MagSafe Battery Pack, which is the first instance of an ‌iPhone‌ being able to route power to an accessory device. We've long heard rumors of reverse wireless charging capabilities for the ‌iPhone‌, a feature...
ElectronicsEngadget

Apple's AirPods Pro are back on sale for $190 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've been waiting for Apple's AirPods Pro to drop below $197...
Electronicslaptopmag.com

Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds return to $149

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are among our favorite wireless earbuds. And right now, you can pick up these solid AirPods Pro alternatives for less. For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for just $149 from Amazon. These buds usually retail for $199, so that's a $50 discount and one of today's best headphone deals.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

How to Check Battery Health on Android

This article teaches you how to check the battery health on your Android smartphone, as well as how to detect if the battery is deteriorating and what to do next. If you want to check your phone battery's health, it's pretty simple to see basic information such as how much battery life remains and other statistics. Here's where to look.
Electronicsimore.com

You can finally order the impressive Beats Studio Buds in Europe

Apple's Beats Studio Buds are now on sale across Europe. The earbuds were previously only available in the United States and Canada. The Beats Studio Buds are now available for order direct from Apple in a host of European countries including the UK, while third-party retailers like Amazon are also showing availability for delivery from July 21.
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

How to Charge Your AirPods Pro or AirPods

Apple's AirPods have grown to be one of the most popular, if not the most popular, wireless earbuds on the market. If you've picked up a pair, you might be wondering how to charge them. Look no further, as this guide will show you just that!. How to Charge Your...
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

OnePlus is making Buds Pro earbuds: How to apply to test them

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is developing a new pair of in-ear headphones, and you can apply for a chance to test them. According to the company’s Lab website, OnePlus is looking for people to test the Nord 2 and “Buds Pro". Apart from the name of the earbuds, the company doesn’t reveal much else. It's assumed they'll feature active noise cancellation, given they will be Pro earbuds. OnePlus is set to launch the Nord 2 on 22 July 2021, so we expect to learn more about the Buds Pro soon.
Technologygsmarena.com

OnePlus lets you test the upcoming, unannounced Buds Pro and Nord 2

OnePlus is working on a new pair of true wireless earbuds, following the OnePlus Buds and Buds Z which both launched last year. The new model will be called OnePlus Buds Pro, and in our book that's a strong hint towards them featuring active noise cancellation. We don't actually know...
SoftwareMacRumors Forums

Apple Seeds Third Beta of macOS 12 Monterey to Developers

Apple today seeded the third developer beta of macOS Monterey, the newest version of the macOS operating system. The third beta comes nearly three weeks after Apple released the second macOS Monterey beta. Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and once the appropriate profile is...
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Oppo’s latest wireless earbuds are another cheap Airpods Pro rival

Chinese smartphone giant Oppo has announced a successor to its excellent Enco Free true wireless earbuds – offering yet another cheap alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro. The Oppo Enco Free2 earbuds have been designed in partnership with Danish audio brand Dynaudio, and will combine active noise cancellation (ANC), 30 hours of battery life and IP54 dust and water-resistance to provide an affordable option to those in the market for a competent pair of earbuds that don’t break the bank.

Comments / 0

Community Policy