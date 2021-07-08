Beats Studio Buds vs. AirPods Pro

When seeking out the best earbuds or headphones, you might think the priority should only ever be on sound quality, but a good pair of earbuds or headphones can benefit your life in far more ways than that. Notably, great noise cancellation means you can spend more time soaking up your favorite music or podcasts without being distracted by annoying noises elsewhere amongst your surroundings. They can even prove to be a great anxiety-soothing silent escape depending on how you use them. That’s why now is a great time to buy the Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Noise-Canceling In-Ear Headphones. Inexpensive at just $98 at Best Buy, saving you over $100 on the usual price, these are a great way to enjoy music and solitude for far less than usual. Let’s take a look at why they’re so great.