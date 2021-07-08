Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

NES Chronicles ‘Ninja Gaiden’

By Staff
Canyon News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED STATES—This was a videogame as a child that was a major challenge for me. I recall it being that one game that I would get frustrated with because I would ALWAYS find myself getting to a certain point at the game and then I would get stuck or for a sake of words lose. You have those games where you can keep playing until you’re successful, then there are games after you die so many times that is it, you have to start back from the beginning. I am referring to “Ninja Gaiden.”

www.canyon-news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ninja Gaiden#Chronicles#Nes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Mario
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesknowtechie.com

This Legend of Zelda NES cartridge just sold for almost $1 million

There’s a new record for the most expensive video game ever sold. Earlier today, a sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda for the original Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) sold for a whopping $870,000 at a Heritage Auction. This shatters the record for the previous most expensive game ever, a...
Video Gameswccftech.com

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection 1.0.0.2 PC Update Introduces New Graphics Settings and More

A new Ninja Gaiden Master Collection update has been released on PC, adding new graphics settings to the game and more. The 1.0.0.2 update introduces several options that were previously unavailable in-game, such as the ability to switch resolution after the game has been launched, anti-aliasing and depth of field options, and more. The fact that these options were not available at launch made the PC version extremely lackluster.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

The Ninja Gaiden Master Collection PC port now has some graphics options

The Ninja Gaiden Master Collection PC port now has some graphics options. The collection launched last month and was immediately found wanting, with severely limited customisation and graphics options. To play in fullscreen mode you had to launch the game and then click the maximise icon in the upper-right of...
Video GamesNintendo Life

This Ultra-Rare Copy Of The Original NES Zelda Just Sold For $870,000

Update [Sat 10th Jul, 2021 07:30 BST]: Well, it's official - a week later the same Legend of Zelda NES cartridge has now sold for $870,000 USD. This not only surpasses the amount Super Mario Bros. sold for, but also makes it the highest-priced video game that has ever been sold at an auction. That's a lot of rupees.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Motion controls are better than ever and the superior way to play; traditional controls are implemented well and work fine; incredible score; great story that fills in the origins of Hyrule and the Triforce; smart dungeon design. Poison Mushroom for... Truncated overworld is still a bit of a letdown; a...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Ninja Gaiden PC ports get basic resolution and graphic options one month after release

One month after the Ninja Gaiden PC trilogy of ports arrived, developer Team Ninja has finally added some basic graphics and resolution options to the game. The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection was derided at launch for some of its less-than-stellar options, denting enthusiasm about the resurfacing of the games as it quickly became apparent that they were particularly bare-bones ports.
Video Gamesgamecritics.com

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection Review

HIGH The Ninja Gaiden series is finally available on PC!. LOW It’s a barebones port offering few additional features or graphic options. WTF It seems a little suspicious that only the source code for the original Itagaki versions were lost…. Ryu and Rachel are back to kill again! Not content...
Video GamesNeowin

A sealed 1987 NES copy of The Legend of Zelda has sold for $870,000

A few months ago, we learned that a sealed 1985 Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) copy of Super Mario Bros. has been sold for a whopping $660,000, making it the most expensive game ever sold. It beat the record previously held by Super Mario Bros. 3 which was sold for $156,000 in 2020. Today, the record from April has once again been broken.
Video GamesCanyon News

NES Chronicles “Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest”

UNITED STATES—If there is anything people know about me as a game it is the fact that I have always and I mean always been a fan of the “Castlevania” franchise. I have played nearly every single game in the franchise with notable favorites. Some we’ve talked about, some we haven’t, hello, “Castlevania: Symphony of the Night” for the Play Station gaming system. I know what some of you might be thinking: shouldn’t we be talking about “Castlevania?” Well, I’m highlighting classic games that are actual challenges people.
Video Gamespixelkin.org

Pokémon Unite is a 5v5 free-to-play MOBA, now on Switch

The Pokémon Company, Nintendo, and developer TiMi Studio Group have released a rather brilliant genre mashup in Pokémon Unite, a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena game, now on Switch (free to download). Pokémon Unite is similar to a 5v5 sporting match, or MOBA game such as League of Legends or...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Encased - Great Game That Proves Classic RPGs are Cornered

I should be happy about Encased. Meanwhile, I'm unable to sit through more than a few dozen minutes of it, despite it being a great post-apocalyptic RPG. And this may be a symptom of a more serious problem of the genre. I grew up during they heyday of RPGs, when...
Video GamesGamespot

Dead Space 1-3 And Ignition Are Available On Xbox Game Pass And EA Play

EA made big headlines recently with the announcement of a Dead Space remake from EA Motive. All we saw was a brief teaser trailer, and the game is presumably still some time off from release. In the meantime, if you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or EA Play subscriber, you can catch up on the series easier than ever since all three mainline games are currently in the subscription catalog.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Fan Creates An Epic Prologue And Orchestral Cover For Zelda II The Adventure Of Link

It is no secret that few Zelda games have been as off-formula as the series’ second game. Zelda II: The Adventure of Link is nowadays widely considered a black-sheep for its side-scrolling gameplay and punishing difficulty. Being born at least seven years after this game was released, I first encountered Zelda II as part of a bundle pack on the Gamecube known as The Legend of Zelda Collector’s Edition. Personally, I didn’t care for the game too much at the time. A flat 2-D side-scroller felt too restrictive after the freedom that I had experienced in the other Zelda games. I am currently giving the game a second chance on my 3DS with its save state feature. This has taken away the need to constantly restart at the North Palace and allowed me to appreciate some of the game’s better qualities. In particular, I find it great that the kingdom is so huge and that Link can actually level up using experience points to gain magic spells. Seriously, why weren’t statistics and spell-casting included in other Zelda games?
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

A Seriously Rare Kirby E-Reader Card from E3 2002 Has Sold on ebay for $10,000

It would seem that rare and mint condition Nintendo video game products have been making a killing as of late. I recently wrote about a copy of Super Mario for the Nintendo 64 that broke the record for the highest-selling video game of all time, selling for an insane $1.5 million on Heritage Auctions. Even before that, there have been some crazily high-selling game titles. A copy of The Legend of Zelda for the NES from 1987 held the record before it was taken by Mario, selling for $870,000, and before that, the record was $660,000 for an NES Super Mario Bros cartridge. We’re not talking about those levels of cash in today’s blog, but it’s still a scarce, mint condition item that sold for a crazy amount of money. The item in question is a Kirby e-Reader card; a promotional item handed out almost twenty years ago at E3 2002.
Video Gameseteknix.com

Super Rare Zelda NES Cartridge Sells for $870,000

You may recall that earlier in the week it was noted that an exceptionally rare copy of ‘The Legend of Zelda‘ for the Nintendo Entertainment System had come on the market via an online auction site. With it sat at around $110,000 at the time of writing, while we always expected that number to go up, following a report via Eurogamer, the sale has now concluded, and this individual copy has just landed its lucky owner a sweet $870,000!
Video Gamespsu.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Previews Are Out, Gameplay Looks Similar To Outriders

Aliens: Fireteam Elite looks to redeem the Aliens IP in gaming, since Aliens: Colonial Marines turned the industry off the franchise for a long time, and although Alien: Isolation was a well regarded title, it wasn’t the intense, action packed shooter fans wanted, though Fireteam Elite looks like it could be what fans want with recent gameplay previews.

Comments / 0

Community Policy