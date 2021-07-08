NES Chronicles ‘Ninja Gaiden’

It is no secret that few Zelda games have been as off-formula as the series’ second game. Zelda II: The Adventure of Link is nowadays widely considered a black-sheep for its side-scrolling gameplay and punishing difficulty. Being born at least seven years after this game was released, I first encountered Zelda II as part of a bundle pack on the Gamecube known as The Legend of Zelda Collector’s Edition. Personally, I didn’t care for the game too much at the time. A flat 2-D side-scroller felt too restrictive after the freedom that I had experienced in the other Zelda games. I am currently giving the game a second chance on my 3DS with its save state feature. This has taken away the need to constantly restart at the North Palace and allowed me to appreciate some of the game’s better qualities. In particular, I find it great that the kingdom is so huge and that Link can actually level up using experience points to gain magic spells. Seriously, why weren’t statistics and spell-casting included in other Zelda games?