Traveling in an RV? Don’t forget to buy collapsible everything

Renters don't get much say about the size of their cabinets. If you're lucky, you'll find a place with exactly the right amount of storage space you want. Many of us, however, will likely have to make some adjustments, especially in smaller homes or apartments. I've been looking for ways to better organize my compact cabinet space, and my under-the-sink cabinets in the kitchen and bathroom are the beasts I have yet to tame. They're chock-full of cleaning supplies, beauty supplies, and other products I use throughout the week. Simply stuffing the cabinets full is one way to get everything inside, but a smarter method of maximizing the space is to build up. For any standard under-the-sink organizer, the sink's pipes would be bothersome, but the SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2-Tier Expandable Rack smartly takes them into account.