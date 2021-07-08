Cancel
WATCH: Jake Camarda discusses emphasis on special teams at Georgia

By Kipp Adams
Cover picture for the articleGeorgia releases videos each offseason to celebrate its tradition as well as some of its upcoming senior players. The latest is punter Jake Camarda. "The thing I love about football is that I can go out there and I can just have a good time," Camarda says in the video. "I can enjoy myself and I find a freedom being out on the field and just having fun playing."

